Cardinals to sign former Titans DL Kevin Strong

The Arizona Cardinals have finally addressed the defensive line. After J.J. Watt retired and Zach Allen left in free agency, they have added a former Tennessee Titans player.

The team announced a one-year deal agreed upon with defensive lineman Kevin Strong.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive lineman has ties to both general manager Monti Ossenfort and assistant general manager Dave Sears.

Strong entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of UTSA with the Detroit Lions, where Sears was director of college scouting. He was there through one game of 2021 before landing with the Titans, where Ossenfort was director of player personnel.

After playing partial seasons, appearing in no more than eight games in each of his first three seasons, he played in 16 last season for Tennessee. He had 23 tackles and two pass breakups. He also added two quarterback pressures.

He will likely play on the interior of the defensive line and compete for playing time with Rashard Lawrence and Leki Fotu, the only other defensive linemen under contract.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More NFL free agency!

Cardinals adding former Patriots, Browns OL Hjalte Froholdt PODCAST: Early reactions to the Cardinals' moves (and non-moves) in free agency Centers still available for Cardinals this offseason

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire