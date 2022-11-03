Cardinals sign former Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Arizona Cardinals announced a roster move to bolster their linebacking corps. They signed former Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on Wednesday.

Grugier-Hill is in his seventh NFL season and was recently released by Houston. A sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2016, he didn’t make New England’s roster but was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles and played four seasons for them, followed by one with the Miami Dolphins and then last season and this season with Houston.

His best season was 2021 for Houston. The 6-2, 230-lb linebacker had 108 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, an interceptions and three pass breakups in 14 games, all starts.

His addition is interesting because the Cardinals are not short on depth at linebacker. Even with Nick Vigil currently on injured reserve, the Cardinals have Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Ben Niemann, Tanner Vallejo and Zeke Turner. All remain on the roster.

He has not played much on special teams the last two seasons but did for his first five.

To make room for Grugier-Hill on the active roster, the team waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship with an injury settlement.

List

Cardinals' games keep producing players of the week

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire