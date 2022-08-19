Cardinals sign former 49ers FB to play TE

The Arizona Cardinals opened a roster spot Wednesday by releasing linebacker Jessie Lemonier. They filled that roster spot by adding a player to play tight end, a position that has some injuries.

The team announced Thursday that Josh Hokit was signed as a tight end.

Hokit spent the last two seasons as a fullback for the San Francisco 49ers on their practice squad.

He is small for tight end at 6-1 and 226 lbs.

Collegiately, he played at Fresno State. He played 44 games as a fullback and rushed for 1,260 yards and 17 touchdowns on 303 carries while catching 38 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. Hokit was also a two-time All-America selection as a wrestler, earning trips to the NCAA Championship in both his junior and senior seasons.

Tight end Zach Ertz has been resting a calf strain and his wife just had their first child. Maxx Williams is coming back from a torn ACL and has been on limited duty. Rookie Trey McBride has missed time with back spasms and veteran Stephen Anderson has an injured knee.

Hokit will likely be needed to play some in the team’s preseason home opener on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire