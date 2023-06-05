The Cardinals signed cornerbacks Dylan Mabin and Bobby Price on Monday, the team announced.

Mabin entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Raiders in 2019. He also has spent time with the Vikings, Saints and Falcons during his career.

All four of Mabin’s career games played came in 2020, when he appeared in one contest with the Raiders and three with the Vikings.

He was a standout at Fordham where he started 31 of 42 games played and totaled 149 tackles, 40 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Price spent the past three seasons with the Lions, where he signed as a rookie free agent out of Norfolk State in 2020. He appeared in 22 games with two starts.

In his career, Price has 15 tackles and three passes defensed on defense and eight tackles on special teams. In 2021, he caught a 17-yard pass on a fake punt, becoming just the second cornerback in Lions history to record a reception.

Cardinals sign Dylan Mabin, Bobby Price originally appeared on Pro Football Talk