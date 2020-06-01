Cardinals sign Dylan Cantrell

The Cardinals have signed a free agent who played for head coach Kliff Kingsbury in college.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has signed Dylan Cantrell as a free agent. Cantrell played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech from 2013-2017 as he missed one year with a back injury and went on to become a sixth-round pick by the Chargers.

He failed to make the team out of camp in 2018, spent time on the active roster without playing in any games that year and was waived again last July.

Cantrell caught 158 passes for 1,873 yards and 18 touchdowns in 40 college games. He was a wide receiver in Lubbock and with the Chargers, but Yates notes that he may move to tight end as he tries to make the Cardinals.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m. ET: The Cardinals announced the move. They cut cornerback Sojourn Shelton in a corresponding move.

