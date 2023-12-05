Cardinals sign DL Naquan Jones to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced a roster move on Tuesday, adding a defensive lineman to the 53-man roster. The team announced that defensive lineman Naquan Jones was signed from the practice squad to the active roster and that, to make room for him, receiver Dan Chisema was released.

Jones, who previously played for the Tennessee Titans, was signed to the practice squad nearly a month ago.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds, Jones spent the last three seasons with the Titans after going undrafted in 2021 out of Michigan State.

This season, he played eight games for Tennessee and had eight assisted tackles.

In three seasons, he has 53 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 32 games (seven starts).

The Cardinals only had four defensive linemen on the roster and had been elevating defensive linemen from the practice squad to play on game days.

