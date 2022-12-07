Cardinals re-sign DL Michael Dogbe, LB Blake Lynch to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves on the practice squad, filling a pair of vacancies. They did so with a couple of familiar faces.

They re-signed defensive lineman Michael Dogbe and linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad.

Dogbe was on the practice squad, elevated to the active roster to play in Mexico against the 49ers and then released from the practice squad the next day.

He has been with the Cardinals for four seasons, bouncing between the roster and the practice squad.

Lynch spent a stint earlier in the season on the practice squad.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire