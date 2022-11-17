Cardinals re-sign DL Michael Dogbe to practice squad, make other moves

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe is not done with the Arizona Cardinals. Released on Friday to make room for safety Charles Washington to come off injured reserve, the Cardinals brought him back by signing him to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Dogbe had appeared in the team’s first nine games of the season, starting twice.

The Cardinals also added a pair of practice squad players on Wednesday.

They announced the signing of offensive lineman Julien Davenport and and tight end Chris Pierce.

The signing of offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the active roster freed one practice squad spot to allow for one of the additions. The Cardinals released linebacker Blake Lynch and offensive lineman Sage Doxtater to make room for the other two.

Pierce is an undrafted rookie who was with the team in the offseason and preseason.

Davenport was a fourth-round pick in 2017 by the Houston Texans out of Bucknell. He played two seasons for the Texans, two with the Miami Dolphins and last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He was with eth Chicago Bears in the offseason and preseason before being released.

He has played in 60 NFL games, starting 32 of them.

