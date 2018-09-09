Cardinals sign David Johnson to three-year extension

David Johnson has signed a three-year contract extension at the Arizona Cardinals.

The running back's deal is worth $39million, but could reach $45m with incentives, and includes $30m in guaranteed money, according to ESPN.

Johnson suffered a wrist injury that required surgery in the first game of 2017 and missed the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old was one of the best running backs in the NFL in 2016 when he tallied 1,239 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns. He also added 879 receiving yards and four scores.

Johnson was entering the last year of his rookie contract and was set to make $1.905m this season before the extension.

The Cardinals open the regular season against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.