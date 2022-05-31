Running back Darrel Williams is headed to Arizona.

The Cardinals announced Williams’ signing on Tuesday. He visited the team in April and there was word last week that a deal was in the works.

Williams spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of LSU in 2018. He is coming off his biggest workload as he ran the ball 144 times for 558 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 47 passes out of the backfield.

The Cardinals released running back Jaylen Samuels in a corresponding move. He played in three games for the Texans last year and 42 games over three seasons with the Steelers.

Williams joins James Conner, Eno Benjamin, and sixth-round draft pick Keaontay Ingram in Arizona’s backfield.

Cardinals sign Darrel Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk