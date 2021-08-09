Cardinals sign Darius Kilgo

The Cardinals have been active when it comes to roster changes over the last week and they continued making them on Monday.

The team announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle Darius Kilgo. The move comes a day after Xavier Williams was placed on injured reserve.

Kilgo spent time with the Lions, Patriots, and Broncos over the last two seasons, but last appeared in a game with the Titans during the 2018 season. He had five tackles in 11 games for Tennessee and 11 tackles in 18 games for the Broncos during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Cardinals also brought Corey Peters back to their defensive line recently and Kilgo’s arrival gives them nine players vying for spots on their defensive front.

