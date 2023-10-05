Cardinals sign Damien Williams to practice squad

Veteran running back Damien Williams has found a new team.

The Cardinals announced that they have signed Williams to their practice squad. The move comes with Keaontay Ingram dealing with a neck injury that could make him unavailable against the Bengals this weekend.

Williams played one game with the Falcons before going on injured reserve last season and 12 games with the Bears in 2021, but saw most of his time with the Dolphins and Chiefs earlier in his career. His most productive season came with the Chiefs in 2019 when he ran 111 times for 498 yards and five touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 213 yards. He went on to score six playoff touchdowns that year, including two in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers.

James Conner is the lead back for the Cardinals.