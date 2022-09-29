Cardinals sign S Chris Banjo to practice squad

As was expected after a visit on Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals have made it official and have signed safety Chris Banjo. The team announced Thursday that he was signed to the practice squad, adding safety depth to the team.

As things stand right now, the Cardinals only have two safeties on the active roster — Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson — after Deionte Thompson was released to allow for linebacker Jesse Luketa to be signed to the 53-man roster.

Banjo will likely be elevated to the active roster Saturday to play on Sunday.

Banjo played the last three seasons for the Cardinals, appearing in 42 games, starting four. He had 67 tackles and a pass breakup.

He has been in the league since 2013, entering with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie out of SMU. He played for the Packers and Saints before the Cardinals signed him in 2019.

As he did in previous seasons, he will wear No. 31.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire