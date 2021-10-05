Cardinals sign S Chris Banjo to active roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced a roster move on Monday. They signed veteran safety and special teamer Chris Banjo to the 53-man roster after he was elevated from the practice squad to play for the third week in a row.

Banjo is in his third season with the team. He did not initially make the roster but was signed to the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster in Week 2 as a COVID replacement and each of the last two weeks as a standard elevation.

The Cardinals now have four safeties back on the roster, as Charles Washington was placed on injured reserve last week.

To make room for Banjo, the team released offensive lineman Koda Martin, whom they signed from the practice squad last week. Martin’s release suggests that the Cardinals anticipate the return of either Kelvin Beachum or Justin Murray from their injuries.

They also released guard Shaq Calhoun from the practice squad, which is likely in anticipation of Martin being re-signed there.

