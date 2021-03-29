Cardinals re-sign Chris Banjo

The Cardinals have retained one of their own free agents, re-signing safety Chris Banjo to a one-year contract.

Arizona announced the deal on Monday.

Banjo has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals. He’s primarily been a special teams player throughout his career, but he did start four games at safety for Arizona in 2020 and ended up playing 39 percent of the unit’s snaps. He also was on the field for 40 percent of Arizona’s special teams snaps.

Prior to landing with the Cardinals, Banjo spent time with the Saints and Packers. He initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2013.

In eight seasons, Banjo’s played 102 games and started six. He’s picked off three passes, recorded eight passes defensed, and 125 total tackles.

