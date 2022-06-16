Cardinals sign CB Josh Jackson, LB Ben Niemann

The Arizona Cardinals made a pair of moves after the conclusion of mandatory minicamp to add depth to the roster. They announced the signing of former Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson and former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann.

Jackson is 6-0 and 196 lbs and was drafted in the second round in 2018 by the Packers.

He spent three seasons there and appeared in 44 games, starting 15. He was traded to the New York Giants in August of last year and then, after not appearing in a single game for the Giants, was released in October. He went on to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs on their practice squad. He appeared in two games for the Chiefs.

The Cardinals could use some depth at cornerback, as they lost Jeff Gladney, signed this offseason in free agency, to a car accident that tragically killed him. Gladney was slated to take over the role that Robert Alford held as their third cornerback.

Niemann (6-2, 233) spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs after making the team as an undrafted rookie out of Iowa. He has appeared in 62 games in four seasons, starting 12. He has 167 career tackles and 2 career sacks. He played 50% of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps last season and at least 59% of the team’s special teams snaps every year he has been in the league.

He presumably will battle with Tanner Vallejo and Joe Walker for a role on the roster.

Jackson’s signing made the NFL transaction report, which came with the release of safety Javon Hagan.

Niemann’s signing was not on the transaction report but there will be a corresponding roster move made tomorrow.

