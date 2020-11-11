Cardinals sign CB Johnathan Joseph; activate CB Byron Murphy, LB Devon Kennard

The Arizona Cardinals announced a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday morning, ahead of their returning to practice to start Week 10.

Byron Murphy, Devon Kennard removed from COVID list

Kennard and Murphy went on the COVID list last week after testing positive for the coronavirus. They missed Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Kliff Kingsbury was optimistic both would be back at practice on Wednesday and this move confirms they were. Both were missed on Sunday, especially Murphy.

Veteran CB Johnathan Joseph signed

Joseph, who was released last week by the Tennessee Titans, was reportedly headed to the Cardinals last week. He signs with the Cardinals for the remainder of the season. Joseph is in his 15th season, having spent most of his career with the Houston Texans. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006 and played there until 2010. He played for Houston after that until this season. He was a Pro Bowlers in 2011 and 2012, when Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was his position coach in Houston. Joseph has played in 207 games (192 starts) and has 784 tackles (667 solo), 32 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 199 passes defensed. He has scored eight touchdowns in his career (seven interception returns and one fumble return) and leads the NFL since 2011 with 199 pass breakups. He will have some familiarity with the Cardinals' defense, so he perhaps could contribute some as early as this weekend.

Kevin Peterson placed on injured reserve

Peterson left the game against the Dolphins with a concussion. He now lands on injured reserve and will miss at least three weeks.

Rashard Lawrence, J.R. Sweezy designated for return

Sweezy was on injured reserve with an elbow injury and Lawrence with an ankle injury. Both are now able to practice with the team and can be reinstated to the active roster within the next three weeks.

