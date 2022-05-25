Arizona has finished signing its 2022 draft class.

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they’ve signed third-round outside linebacker Cameron Thomas to his four-year rookie deal.

Thomas was the first of two round-three picks Arizona made in this year’s draft. The edge rusher out of San Diego State recorded 21.0 sacks and 39.0 tackles for loss in his 36 collegiate games. He picked up 11.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss in 2021.

The Cardinals used their first-round pick to acquire receiver Marquise Brown from the Ravens. The club previously signed draftees tight end Trey McBride, defensive end Myjai Sanders, running back Keaontay Ingram, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, cornerback Christian Matthew, linebacker Jesse Luke, and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes to their four-year contracts.

Cardinals sign Cameron Thomas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk