Cardinals sign Bryson Young, cut Reggie Walker

The Cardinals announced the signing of linebacker Bryson Young. The team cut linebacker Reggie Walker in a corresponding move.

The Falcons cut Young on Aug. 4, and he had remained a free agent since.

Young originally entered the NFL in 2020 with Atlanta as an undrafted rookie free agent from Oregon. He spent training camp with the Falcons last year.

While at Oregon, Young played in 49 games and totaled 73 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Walker, 25, spent time on the Cardinals’ practice squad last season. He played one game, seeing action on 17 defensive snaps while making one tackle.

