Cardinals re-sign Brett Hundley

Kyler Murray‘s backup will stick around for another year.

Brett Hundley has re-signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals, the team announced.

Hundley grew up in Arizona and was believed to want to stay there. Last year he played only sparingly, completing five of 11 passes, but he appears to be a good fit for what coach Kliff Kingsbury wants in a backup quarterback.

The 26-year-old Hundley is best remembered for starting nine games for the Packers in 2017 after Aaron Rodgers was injured. The Cardinals hope an injury to Murray doesn’t force them to give Hundley that kind of action, but they think he can handle the job if needed.

