The Cardinals made plans to sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland last week, but COVID-19 got in the way.

Breeland tested positive before officially signing a deal with the Cardinals and plans were put on hold until Tuesday. That’s when the Cardinals announced that Breeland has been signed to the team’s practice squad.

Breeland started 13 games for the Vikings this season, but he was released after a verbal altercation with coaches at practice in mid-December. He had 63 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles before getting the pink slip in Minnesota.

The Cardinals also announced that four of their active roster players have been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Linebacker Markus Golden, left tackle D.J. Humphries, linebacker Devon Kennard, and cornerback Breon Borders will all be available for the regular season finale against the Seahawks.

Cardinals sign Bashaud Breeland to practice squad, activate four from COVID reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk