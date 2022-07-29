The Cardinals added a pair of defensive linemen to their 90-man roster on Friday.

The team announced the signings of Antwaun Woods and Christian Ringo. Tight end David Wells and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson were let go in corresponding moves.

Woods entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016 with the Titans and he’s gone on to play for the Cowboys and Colts as well. He’s started in 32 of his 47 career appearances and he has recorded 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries.

Ringo was a 2015 sixth-round pick by the Packers and has bounced around the NFL. He spent two years in Green Bay before stints with the Bengals, Lions, Cowboys, Bengals, and Saints with a brief spell in the CFL thrown in. He has 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 34 career games.

Cardinals sign Antwaun Woods, Christian Ringo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk