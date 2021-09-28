Cardinals sign Antonio Hamilton to active roster

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton has been called up to the Cardinals’ active roster from the practice squad for each of their first three games and the team is moving to keep him around on a more permanent basis.

Hamilton’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that the Cardinals are signing Hamilton to their 53-man roster.

Hamilton has played 34 defensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps over the first three weeks of the season. He has six tackles, a pass defensed, and he recovered a punt muffed by Rondale Moore after an official’s penalty flag hit it on the way down in last Sunday’s game.

Robert Alford, Byron Murphy, Luq Barcoo, Marco Wilson, and Tay Gowan are the other corners on the active roster in Arizona.

