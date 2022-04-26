The Cardinals have brought back one of their defensive depth pieces.

Arizona announced on Tuesday that the club has re-signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year contract.

Hamilton appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals last year with a pair of starts. He recorded 38 total tackles with four passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Hamilton was on the field for 29 percent of Arizona’s defensive snaps and 47 percent of the special teams snaps.

It was Hamilton’s first year with the Cardinals after spending two seasons with the Raiders, two seasons with the Giants, and the 2020 season with the Chiefs.

Additionally, Arizona was awarded linebacker Ron'Dell Carter after claiming him off waivers. He was waived by the Texans on Monday. Cater is going back to Arizona as he was on the club’s practice squad in 2021.

Carter appeared in three games for the Cowboys in 2020 and one game for Houston in 2021.

Cardinals re-sign Antonio Hamilton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk