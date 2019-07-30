Cardinals sign Andre Branch

The Cardinals parted ways with outside linebacker Matt Longacre last week and added another veteran to the roster at the same position on Tuesday.

Andre Branch is the newest member of the Cardinals. The team announced his signing and also announced that rookie linebacker Dante Booker is off the physically unable to perform list and able to practice with the team.

Branch was released by the Dolphins in March and first visited with the Cardinals in mid-June.

Branch was a 2012 second-round pick of the Jaguars and spent four years with Jacksonville before moving on to the Dolphins. He had 25 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble last year and has 25.5 career sacks.

Branch will join Brooks Reed, Pete Robertson, Vontarrius Dora, Cameron Malveaux and Pita Taumoepenu in the mix for playing time alongside Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs off the edge of the defense.