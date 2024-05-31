Cardinals sign 4th-round pick Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

The Arizona Cardinals have almost signed all 12 of their draft picks. On Thursday, they announced the signing of safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, their fourth-round selection, taken with the 104th overall pick in the draft.

He signed his rookie contract, a four-year deal. As a fourth-round pick, he will make the minimum salary each year and get a signing bonus.

Taylor-Demerson, known as “Rabbit” since he was a child, played collegiately for Texas Tech.

Taylor-Demerson was part of Touchdown Wire’s top 50 players in the draft.

Taylor-Demerson is 5-foot-10 and 197 pounds and is athletic. Built similarly to Budda Baker, he ran the 40 in 4.41 seconds and posted a 38-inch vertical leap and 123-inch broad jump.

He picked off 10 passes over the last three seasons, having at least three each season, and broke up 33 passes.

