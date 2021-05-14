Cardinals sign 4 undrafted rookies before rookie minicamp

Jess Root
·2 min read
The Arizona Cardinals will open their rookie minicamp Friday and announced their rookie free agent class. Although previously reported the day after the draft, it is now official.

The Cardinals have signed four undrafted rookies, including a pair of tight ends.

It is the smallest group of undrafted rookies they have signed since Steve Keim became general manager. They typically add a dozen or more rookie free agents.

Who are the players?


TE Cary Angeline

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Angeline began his college career at USC before transferring to N.C. State. In three seasons, he had 61 receptions for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns. His production increased each season, culminating in 27 catches for 412 yards and six touchdowns. His six touchdowns were tied for fifth in the nation for tight ends. He is 6-6 and 250 pounds. He started 16 of his 35 games in college.

CB Lorenzo Burns

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Burns is 5-10 and 183 pounds as a defensive back. He had five interceptions in 2017 and four in 2019. He had 191 tackles (142 solo), nine interceptions, 26 pass breakups, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 41 games.

TE Bruno Labelle

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Labelle, a 6-4, 247-pound tight end, was teammates with safety James Wiggins, one of the Cardinals' seventh-round picks, at Cincinnati. He caught a total of 20 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons.

DT Cam Murray

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Murray is listed at 6-2 and 294 pounds and played four seasons at Oklahoma State. He played in 42 games at Oklahoma State and finished his career with 62 tackles (33 solo), 8.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three pass breakups. 2019 was his most productive season. In 11 games, he had 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

1

1

    GRANADA, Spain (Reuters) -Real Madrid swatted aside Granada 4-1 on Thursday to ensure the La Liga title race will go down to the wire. Despite missing a number of first-team regulars, Real started the stronger and first-half strikes from Luka Modric and Rodrygo put the visitors in control. Such was their dominance that even when Jorge Molina halved the deficit on 71 minutes, tapping in after Thibaut Courtois had kept out Luis Suarez's initial effort, they rarely looked troubled.