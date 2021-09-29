Cardinals sign 4 to practice squad, including CB Quinton Dunbar, OL Michal Menet

The Arizona Cardinals announced a few roster moves dealing with the 53-man roster, including the signing of cornerback Antonio Hamilton from the practice squad to the 53-man squad. With that move and the signing of two offensive linemen from the practice squad to the active roster over the weekend, the Cardinals had a few vacancies on their practice squad.

They announced four player signings to the unit and the release of one.

They released cornerback Mazzi Wilkins, whom they added just last week.

They added three offensive linemen and a veteran cornerback. The players they added are below.

CB Quinton Dunbar

Dunbar’s addition and workout were reported Tuesday.

The 6-2, 202-lb sixth-year veteran spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks after five with the Washington Football Team.

He has 10 interceptions, 180 tackles, 40 pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble in his career. He has started 31 of the 64 games in which he has played in the NFL.

He joins veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas on the practice squad as potential depth if anything happens to starters Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson or Robert Alford.

OL Shaq Calhoun

Calhoun returns to the team. He signed in January and remained on the roster until he was released in August. He plays guard. He was an undrafted rookie in 2019 who signed with the Miami Dolphins. He played in 10 games, starting seven, in 2019, and then played in and started one game for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

OL Danny Isidora

Isidora, a guard, was drafted in the fifth round in 2017 by the Minnesota Vikings. He has played in 25 games. starting six.

The 6-3, 306-pounder has spent time with the Vikings, Dolphins, Chiefs, Steelers and Texans.

OL Michal Menet

Menet returns to the practice squad after an earlier stint.

He was drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh round this year out of Penn State. He plays center and guard. Listed at 6-4 and 301 lbs, he was cut before the end of the preseason, signed to the practice squad and then released a few days later.

