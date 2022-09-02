Cardinals sign 4 to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves Thursday entering the long weekend. Among them was the addition of four players to the practice squad.

One was linebacker Devon Kennard, while the other three were previously on other teams.

The players and pertinent information about them is below.

OLB Devon Kennard

Kennard was released by the Cardinals before 53-man rosters were set. He joined the Cardinals in 2020 and played two seasons. He reworked his contract to return for a third season, which guaranteed $600,000 of his salary.

The Arizona native will continue to provide veteran leadership in the locker and and he could be elevated if the Cardinals need his presence on the field.

S Steven Parker

Parker played collegiately at Oklahoma and entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2018.

He spent 2018 on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2019, he played in 14 games for the Miami Dolphins, starting four. He had 20 tackles and two interceptions.

He spent 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys, 2021 with the New York Giants and was with the Washington Commanders in the preseason before getting cut.

He had played 440 defensive snaps in his career and 262 snaps on special teams.

S Josh Thomas

Thomas spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, mostly on the practice squad. He is six feet and 205 lbs.

He has appeared in two career games and played 15 special teams snaps.

OL Badara Traore

Traore is a 6-7, 327-lb tackle who played one game for the Jaguars last season and spent most of the year on their practice squad. He was on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad in 2020 after signing with them as an undrafted rookie out of LSU.

