Cardinals sign 3 D-linemen and a tight end

The Arizona Cardinals made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday, announcing four signings and four releases. They added three defensive linemen and a tight end.

To do so, they released tackle Ryan Pope, who just signed last week, undrafted rookie tight end Cary Angeline and safeties Donald Rutledge and Jamal Carter.

Who are the new additions?

DT Jack Crawford

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2012 and he has played for the Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and, most recently, the Tennessee Titans. Last year with the Titans, he played in all 16 games, starting nine times. He had 28 tackles, two sacks, 10 quarterback hits and a forced fumble. His best season was in 2018 with the Falcons. He had 35 tackles, six sacks a forced fumble and an interception. He is almost 33 years old and listed at 6-5 and 288 lbs.

DL Margus Hunt

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Hunt, listed at 6-8 and 295 lbs, is a 34-year-old Estonian-born defensive lineman who has been in the league since 2013. He was drafted in 2013 in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals and played for them from 2013-2016. Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was an assistant on the Bengals staff in 2014-2015. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints before returning to Cincinnati for the last half of the 2020 season. He has 26 starts in 104 career games and has collected 114 tackles, eight sacks and 24 quarterback hits.

DL Josh Mauro

This is Mauro's third stint with the Cardinals. He played for Arizona from 2014-2017. Listed at 6-6 and 290 lbs, he signed with the team again last season when there were a number of defensive linemen on injured reserve. He also landed there after three games.

TE Demetrius Harris

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is a 6-7, 230-pound tight end. He is built like a lean pass catcher but he has averaged only about 11 receptions per year in his seven NFL seasons. He has played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

