Cardinals sign 2 O-linemen to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced some practice squad moves Wednesday. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was signed to the active roster and receiver Laquon Treadwell was cut, leaving two vacancies.

They added a pair of offensive linemen, signing Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora.

Isidora was brought back after getting released earlier in October. He has spent time with the team the last two seasons.

Doxtater is 6-7 and 350 lbs. He spent the preseason with the Saints after he was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent from New Mexico State. A native of London, Ontario, Doxtater played in 51 games (47 starts) over six seasons at New Mexico State.

With both Max Garcia and D.J. Humphries not practicing Wednesday, they likely need the bodies for practice.

List

One player each NFL team could trade before the deadline, from Chase Claypool to Melvin Gordon

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire