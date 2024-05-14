Cardinals sign 2 more draft picks

The Arizona Cardinals announced two more draft pick signings. They announced that cornerback Max Melton, selected 43rd overall as the Cardinals’ second round pick, and offensive lineman Isaiah Adams, selected in the third round with the 71st overall pick, signed their rookie contracts.

Their deals are for four year, as all rookie contracts are.

Melton, who played collegiately at Rutgers, is 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds with long 32 1/8-inch arms and a 76 5/8-inch wingspan. He has speed an athleticism to spare. He ran the 40 at the combine in 4.39 seconds and posted a 40.5-inch vertical leap and 136-inch broad jump. At his pro day, he ran the three-cone in 6.96 seconds.

Last season, he had three interceptions and picked off eight over the last three seasons. He broke up 21 passes in three seasons.

In addition to his play at cornerback, he also was a star special teamer. He was a starting gunner on the punt team for four seasons and blocked four punts in his career, including three in 2022.

Adams is 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds with 33 7/8-inch arms and a 81 7/8-inch wingspan.The native Canadian transferred to Illinois in 2022 after two seasons with Wilfrid Laurier University and two with Garden City Community College. He started a season at left guard in 2022 and then at right tackle (out of necessity) in 2023, when he was a team captain.

The Cardinals have now signed eight of their 12 picks.

Who is officially under contract?

