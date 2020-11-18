Cardinals sign 2 LBs to practice squad, protect 4 in Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals made a pair of practice squad additions this week and also have protected four players on their practice squad for Week 11.

On Monday, the team announced the addition of linebackers Stephone Anthony and Terrance Smith to the practice squad.

They both had previously visited the team.

Anthony was a first-round pick in 2015 and started every game as a rookie and had over 100 tackles for the New Orleans Saints but then sort of stopped being productive. He has started only four games since his rookie season and was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

He will run and hit so he had value on special teams, but he struggled with his instincts.

Smith played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2016-2018, originally joining as an undrafted rookie. He played in 31 games in three seasons and had 36 total tackles. He is DeAndre Hopkins’ cousin and has a relationship with defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.

The Cardinals also protected four practice squad players from being signed off their roster, according to the NFL transaction report.

They protected:

CB Prince Amukamara

DL Michael Dogbe

RB D.J. Foster

CB Jace Whittaker

Foster has been elevated multiple times this season to the roster to be active on game days to play on special teams. Dogbe might get forced into action with injury concerns on the defensive line. The Cardinals have three players on injured reserve, Jordan Phillips is recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of last week’s game and Corey Peters appears to have a serious knee injury.

