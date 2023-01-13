Cardinals sign 11 practice squad players for 2023

The Arizona Cardinals made a few free agent signings this week after the conclusion of their 2022 season. With the end of the season, their players on the practice squad became free agents.

Of the 14 players left on the practice squad (running back Ty’Son Williams and defensive lineman Eric Banks were signed to the active roster before the finale), the Cardinals announced that 11 of them were signed to contracts for 2023.

They are now signed to a “futures” deal. The contracts won’t take effect until the new league year but they have secured themselves spots on the the active roster.

Here are the guys they brought back:

OL Julien Davenport

CB Nate Hairston

S JuJu Hughes

LB Blake Lynch

TE Chris Pierce

TE Bernhard Seikovits

OL Lachavious Simmons

WR Auden Tate

S Josh Thomas

OL Badara Traore

WR Javon Wims

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire