Cardinals sign 10 undrafted rookies

The Arizona Cardinals selected nine players in the 2023 NFL over the weekend. After the draft, they added 10 undrafted rookie free agents.

On Monday, they announced they signed the following players:

Colorado receiver Daniel Arias

Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks

TCU running back Emari Demercado

Oklahoma State long snapper Matt Hembrough

Michigan tight end Joel Honigford

Kent State linebacker Marvin Pierre

Michigan State defensive lineman Jacob Slade

Arizona State linebacker Kyle Soelle

Georgia State cornerback Quavian White

Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart

On the roster on the team site, Brooks is listed as a cornerback, so he might be converting.

Honigford is positionless on the roster right now. He converted from offensive line to tight end while in college.

Rookie minicamp will be May 12-14. The Cardinals’ draft pick, undrafted signings and tryout players will participate.

