Cardinals sign 10 undrafted rookies
The Arizona Cardinals selected nine players in the 2023 NFL over the weekend. After the draft, they added 10 undrafted rookie free agents.
We had several of these players mentioned in our undrafted rookie tracker.
On Monday, they announced they signed the following players:
Colorado receiver Daniel Arias
Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks
TCU running back Emari Demercado
Oklahoma State long snapper Matt Hembrough
Michigan tight end Joel Honigford
Kent State linebacker Marvin Pierre
Michigan State defensive lineman Jacob Slade
Arizona State linebacker Kyle Soelle
Georgia State cornerback Quavian White
Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart
On the roster on the team site, Brooks is listed as a cornerback, so he might be converting.
Honigford is positionless on the roster right now. He converted from offensive line to tight end while in college.
Rookie minicamp will be May 12-14. The Cardinals’ draft pick, undrafted signings and tryout players will participate.
