Cardinals shut down Colt McCoy; David Blough to start vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that he and the staff would decide on a starting quarterback for the season finale against the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday. He has announced that starter.

David Blough, who started in the Cardinals’ 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, will start in Week 18 against the Niners.

Why not Colt McCoy?

“(We’re) basically shutting him down for the season,” Kingsbury said Wednesday. “We need him next year, particularly with the situation we have currently with Kyler (Murray), so we’ll let David have at it and see how it goes.”

McCoy wanted to play. At his age, he knows he doesn’t have many opportunities. However, the team needs outweighed his desire to play the finale.

“It’s just in our situation with, like I said, the impending (probability of) not having Kyler to start the year, it’s the right thing to do,” Kingsbury said.

As for Blough, Kingsbury gets to evaluate him on a full week. He only got one day of reps to prepare for the Falcons.

“I want to see what he can do (with) the full process and see kind of how he plays against a really good defense.”

The 49ers have the league’s best defense. We will see if he can do anything.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire