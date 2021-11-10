Cardinals shuffle roster to start Week 10, sign DT Zach Kerr

The Arizona Cardinals announced a number of roster moves on Tuesday as they kick off Week 10. They added four players to the active roster, signing two and elevating two from the practice squad, and announced on practice squad move.

The details of the moves are below.

C Marcus Henry signed to roster from practice squad

Henry was signed to the practice squad last week and was with the team for the second time this year.

His signing to the roster suggests that both Justin Pugh and Max Garcia will not be available to play this week against the Carolina Panthers.

If Garcia is healthy, they don’t need a backup center. If Pugh is healthy enough to play and Garcia is not able to play, then Sean Harlow would be the backup center.

DT Zach Kerr signed to 53-man roster

This is Kerr’s second stint with the Cardinals. He played 12 games for them in 2019. He had 19 tackles for them and played well.

He was released over the weekend by the San Francisco 49ers. He will be the Cardinals’ backup nose tackle behind Corey Peters while Rashard Lawrence is on injured reserve.

LB Joe Walker, OL Danny Isidora elevated from practice squad as COVID-19 replacements

Receiver A.J. Green and tight end Demetrius Harris continue to be on the COVID list, so the Cardinals elevated these players to the roster. Typically, they would wait until Saturday to make the move, but it appears they need vacancies on the practice squad.

Walker has been playing special teams and Isidora gives them another option at guard for depth.

OL Koda Martin returns to practice squad

Martin spent all last season on the practice squad and has been on and off it this year. He can play both guard and tackle.

