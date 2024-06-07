Cardinals shorten mandatory minicamp for players

The Arizona Cardinals will see their offseason program come to a close next week. They have the only mandatory part of the program next week — minicamp from June 11-13.

However, head coach Jonathan Gannon is rewarding his players for a strong offseason of work.

They will only hold one on-field practice. Teams are permitted to have three in minicamp.

That one practice will be on Tuesday, June 11.

Whether they will take advantage of all three days for meetings, classroom work and walkthroughs is yet to be seen.

The Cardinals had great participation in the voluntary part of the offseason and no distractions with trade requests or contract holdouts.

Following minicamp, rookies will likely still have a couple of weeks of work at the team facility and then players will be off until reporting for training camp in late July.

