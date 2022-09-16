Cardinals make several practice squad moves in Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals continue to deal with injuries and so they have had to make some moves to make sure they have enough players at each position to run practice, including the scout team.

The team announced a variety of practice squad transactions this week.

Let’s run through the changes that there were.

Signe OL Koda Martin

When the Cardinals signed receiver Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, that left a vacancy. Martin, who spent the last two seasons on the practice squad, gets to return.

WR Victor Bolden, OL Rashaad Coward to practice squad IR

Bolden and Coward got hurt and now do not count against the 16-man (plus TE Bernhard Seikovits) now that they are on injured reserve.

The Cardinals are limited to designating eight players total to return from IR, the practice squad IR and the NFI list, so it is possible the season for both players is over.

Cardinals sign and release WR JaVonta Payton

Payton, an undrafted rookie who spent the offseason and preseason with the team, lasted only a couple of days. He was signed Tuesday and released Thursday.

Cardinals sign WR Jeff Cotton

Cotton is a 6-2, 204-lb receiver who is a Tucson native and played collegiately at Idaho. He spent 2020 on the practice squad of the Los Angeles Chargers and most of last season on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. He appeared in one game.

Cardinals sign WR Javon Wims

Wims joined the practice squad Thursday, replacing Payton. He is a big receiver, listed at 6-4, 215.

He played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-2020 after they drafted him in the seventh round in 2018. He was on the Raiders’ practice squad last season and with the Cleveland Browns in the preseason.

