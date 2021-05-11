Cardinals have several matchups worthy of national audience

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL will reveal their 2021 schedules Wednesday evening. We will know when they play their already-set opponents and which games will be on national television.

Which games should get a look for the prime-time games and national audiences?





Any NFC West matchup

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Any or all of their divisional matchups against the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks or San Francisco 49ers are all worth a prime-time game. The NFC West is arguably the best division in the NFL, they have an intriguing Rams team with a new quarterback, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and an exciting rookie in San Fran in Trey Lance. The Cardinals almost always get at least a Thursday night game against a division rival. We should expect nothing less, but perhaps adding a Monday night or Sunday night game would be worth it as well.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys in Dallas

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals and Cowboys played on Monday night last year, but this matchup is always good, especially in Dallas, where Kyler Murray was arguably the best Texas high school football player ever. With Dak Prescott returning for Dallas, both offenses should be among the best in the league. In fact, this game would be perfect on Thanksgiving. Let's do it, NFL.

Cardinals vs. Texans at home

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans will be bad, especially if Deshaun Watson does not end up playing. However, it would be DeAndre Hopkins' and J.J. Watt's first game against their original team. That would give it some national intrigue. It would make a good Thursday game or even better as part of the season-opening Monday night doubleheader. The issue is the time difference. It would mean a 9:30 p.m. start time in Texas. That makes it unlikely.

Cardinals vs. Vikings at home

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

An otherwise meh matchup gets some pizazz with the return of Patrick Peterson, who played for the Cardinals for a decade and signed with the Vikings in free agency.

Story continues

Cardinals vs. Browns on road

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Browns and Cardinals both have the promise of exciting seasons. It would pit Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield against one another for the second time. The two are good friends and former Oklahoma teammates. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

1

1