Cardinals hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as head coach

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are suffering more losses than Super Bowl 57.

The team that fell to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday is in the process of losing its offensive and defensive coordinators on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Colts hired Shane Steichen.

And now Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, as their next head coach.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

