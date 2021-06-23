Cardinals set to face three of league’s top edge rushers in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals prepare for their 2021 season. They feel confident in their two tackles — left tackles D.J. Humphries and right tackle Kelvin Beachum — to protect the edge and allow quarterback Kyler Murray to remain upright to make plays down the field, either with his arm or his legs.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ranked the top edge defenders in the league. The Cardinals will have four games against three of them. In fact, these four games happen within a five-game span.

Cleveland Browns, Week 6: No. 3 Myles Garrett

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cardinals will face the promising Browns on the road in Week 6. Cleveland is loaded with talent and could be on the same level as the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills this coming season. He was an All-Pro for the first time last season and had his second Pro Bowl selection after a season with 48 tackles, 12 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles. He has never faced the Cardinals. The one time in his career the Cardinals played the Browns, he was suspended.

Green Bay Packers, Week 8: No. 4 Za'Darius Smith

In Week 8 on Thursday night, the Cardinals will host the Packers. He was selected to his second straight Pro Bowl last year after 12.5 sacks, 23 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss. He also forced four fumbles. He has faced the Cardinals once in his career had had only one assisted tackle with no sacks. Hopefully, the same thing happens this year.

San Francisco 49ers, Week 5, Week 9: No. 7 Nick Bosa

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Bosa enters Year 3 in the NFL and is coming off a torn ACL. He played in two games and did not have a sack before getting hurt after having nine sacks as a rookie and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. The stretch from Week 5 through Week 9 is where the Cardinals face four of the best pass rushers. That stretch is opened and closed against the 49ers. In three career games against the Cardinals, he has been shut out in sacks. He has 10 tackles, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble, though.

