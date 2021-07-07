Cardinals set to face 8 of NFL’s best outside receivers in 2021

Every time the Arizona Cardinals take the field, the game involves one of the NFL’s best receivers. They have DeAndre Hopkins, ranked by Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield as the second-best outside receiver in the NFL.

The Cardinals will also face a bunch of the best receivers in the league. In all, they face eight of Schofield’s 15 best outside receivers in the league.

They have two games with two of them on the same team and two games against one, as he plays in the NFC West.

They face four in the first two weeks of the season.

Check out the eight guys they face below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Week 1, Tennessee Titans: No. 6 A.J. Brown and No. 7 Julio Jones

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals get a challenge right off the bat. They will face Jones and Brown with their new cornerbacks. Brown has two 1,000-yards seasons to start his career. He had 70 receptions for 1,075 yards and 11 scores. He has never faced the Cardinals. Jones is new to Tennessee. He was limited to nine games last season and finished the season with 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns. In five career games against the Cardinals, facing primarily Patrick Peterson, he has 31 receptions for 447 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Week 2, Minnesota Vikings: No. 8 Justin Jefferson, No. 13 Adam Thielen

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

For the second week in a row to start the season, the Cardinals get not just one top receiver. They get to defend two of them. Thielen made the list of the best slot receivers as well. Jefferson was a rookie in 2020 so it will be his first game against Arizona. He was spectacular in his first season, catching 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. Thielen had 74 yards for 925 yards and a whopping 14 scores. In three games against the Cardinals, Thielen has 17 receptions for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Story continues

Week 8, Green Bay Packers: No. 1 Davante Adams

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This game features the two best receivers in the game with Adams and DeAndre Hopkins. If Aaron Rodgers is still playing for Green Bay, Adams' production will certainly maintain its level. If Rodgers doesn't play this season, then we will see how productive he can be with Jordan Love. He had 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns. In two games against the Cardinals, he has 11 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Week 11 and Week 18, Seattle Seahawks: No. 15 DK Metcalf

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle also has one of the league's best slot receivers the Cardinals will face twice. He emerged as one of the league's best last season, He had 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns, building upon his 900-yards rookie season. The Cardinals have kept him check thus far. In four games, he only has six receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. His most important contribution for the Seahawks against the Cardinals was when he ran down Budda Baker on an interception, saving a touchdown.

Week 13, Chicago Bears: No. 4 Allen Robinson

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

After the bye week, Arizona heads to chilly Chicago and will face Robinson, who is their best offensive weapon. He had a career-high 102 receptions in 2020 and added 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. The only game of his career against the Cardinals came in 2018. Robinson had three catches for 50 yards.

Week 17, Dallas Cowboys: No. 12 Amari Cooper

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals face Cooper and the Cowboys for the second consecutive year in Dallas. Fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb made the list of the top slot receivers, which means the Cardinals' corners will have their hands full. He had 92 catches for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns for Dallas. Against the Cardinals in 2020, the only game he has faced them, he had seven receptions for 79 yards and the only Dallas touchdown in a 38-10 loss.

1

1