Cardinals set to face 6 of NFL’s top TEs in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals will face some top tight ends in the 2022 season. It will be a challenge, but they believe they have the linebackers and safeties capable of covering them.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield gives us the NFL’s top 12 tight ends entering this season. The Cardinals will face six of them and one of them twice.

Check them out below.

No. 1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons will get tested right off the bat. The league’s best tight end is in town in Week 1, as the Cardinals host the Chiefs in their season opener.

Kelce had 91 receptions for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

In two career games against Arizona, Kelce has 13 receptions for 156 yards and no touchdowns.

No. 2 George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kittle is no stranger to the Cardinals. Arizona faces the Niners twice a season. They will see Kittle in Week 11 in Mexico and in Week 18 to end the regular season.

Playing in 14 games last season, many of them in which he was banged up, he had 71 receptions for 910 yards and six scores.

In eight career games against the Cardinals, he has 35 catches for 518 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 4 Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

After facing Kelce in Week 1, the Cardinals get no rest from the tight end position. They will face Waller and the Raiders in Week 2 on the road.

In 11 games last season, Waller caught 55 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns.

He appeared in one game against the Cardinals but did not catch a pass.

No. 5 Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts put together a 1,000-yard rookie season in 2021. He caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards but only one touchdown.

When the Cardinals travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 17, it will be the first time facing Pitts.

No. 6 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Goedert and the Eagles come to town in Week 5. His play is what made Zach Ertz expendable in Philly.

He had 56 catches for 830 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

He has played the Cardinals once in his career, catching four passes for 39 yards in 2020.

No. 8 Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

In his first season with the Pats last season, he had 50 receptions for 603 yards and nine touchdowns.

He and the Pats face the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in a Monday night game in Week 14.

He has never faced the Cardinals.

