Cardinals set to face 6 of the NFL’s best edge defenders in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals will need to protect quarterback Kyler Murray if they are going to be great in 2022. However, they will have their hands full because they face a number of talented pass rushers off the edge.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield gives us the 11 best edge defenders in the NFL entering the 2022 season and the Cardinals will face six of them.

Who are they and when will they face them?

No. 3 Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Bosa comes in at No. 3 behind the Steelers’ T.J. Watt and the Browns’ Myles Garrett. In five career games against the Cardinals, he only has one sack, although he has six QB hits and a pair of forced fumbles. The Cardinals will face him in Mexico in Week 11 and on the road in Week 18.

No. 4 Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

The elder Bosa comes in just behind his younger brother on the 49ers. He has four double-digit sack seasons in six years and four Pro Bowl selections. The Cardinals face Bosa and the Chargers at home in Week 12, so they will get Bosas in consecutive weeks.

No. 6 Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Crosby has 25 career sacks in three seasons. He has not yet faced the Cardinals in the regular season. The Cardinals will face him and the Raiders on the road in Week 2.

No. 7 Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers acquired Mack this offseason from the Chicago Bears. He had six sacks in seven games last season. He and the Chargers come to Glendale in Week 12.

What makes him even more dangerous is the fact that he and Joey Bosa are on the field at the same time at both edges.

No. 9 Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Jordan had another 12.5 sacks last season, giving him 107 for his 11-year career. In four career games against the Cardinals, he has four sacks.

He and the Saints come to Glendale for a Thursday night game in Week 7.

No. 10 Chandler Jones, Las Vegas Raiders

The Cardinals know all about Jones, who left in free agency to join the Raiders. He is the Cardinals’ all-time franchise leader in sacks. He had 10.5 sacks last season, including five in Week 1, but he only had 5.5 over the final 16 games.

He will face the Cardinals in Week 2 in Las Vegas, paired with Crosby.

