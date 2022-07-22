Cardinals set to face 6 of NFL’s top RBs entering 2022

The Arizona Cardinals will face a number of very good running backs in the 2022 season. Cardinals fans will remember some of the struggles they had in stopping the run, especially late in the year.

In 2022, based on the rankings put together by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, the Cardinals will face six of the league’s top 11 running backs.

See who they are and read Farrar’s full post for a complete breakdown of each player.

No. 3 Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Williams enters his second NFL season. He had 903 rushing yards and more than 1,200 total yards from scrimmage as a rookie. The Cardinals will face him and the Broncos on the road in Week 15.

No. 6 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

The Cardinals will face Cook and the Vikings for the second season in a row. They face the Vikings on the road in Week 8.

Despite missing four games, he still made his third straight Pro Bowl, 1,159 yards and six touchdowns.

Against the Cardinals last season in Week 2, he rushed for 133 yards.

No. 7 Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals play the Chargers at home in Week 12, which is Thanksgiving weekend.

He had a career-high 911 rushing yards last season but added more than 600 receiving yards on 70 catches. He finished the season with 1,558 total yards from scrimmage and was tied for the most touchdowns scored last year with 20.

No. 8 Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals face the Raiders on the road in Week 2 and we see that three of the top eight backs in the league are in the AFC West.

He had only 872 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, but he also caught 54 passes.

No. 10 Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals will face Penny and the Seahawks twice, once on the road in Week 6 and then at home in Week 9.

Penny led the NFL with a 6.3-yard per-carry average last season. He only played in 10 games and started only six, but he rushed for 135 or more yards in four of his final five games, including 190 yards and a score in the regular-season finale against Arizona.

No. 11 Damien Harris, New England Patriots

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Harris had 929 yards last season 15 rushing touchdowns.

The Cardinals face the Patriots on Monday night at home in Week 14.

