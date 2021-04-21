Cardinals select Tulsa LB Zaven Collins in new mock draft

We are just over a week away from the 2021 NFL draft and the mock drafts continue to flood the Internet. A new one from CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco has a surprise name for the Arizona Cardinals with the 16th overall pick in the first round.

With the top three receivers and the top two cornerbacks off the board, Prisco has the Cardinals going with talented Tusla linebacker Zaven Collins.

Jordan Hicks is likely gone after this year, but Collins could push him for the job next to Isaiah Simmons. He could also help off the edge.

Collins is an intriguing prospect. His size profiles more as a pass rusher. His skill set is as an off-the-ball linebacker. He himself believes he is most suited to play in space, running and covering.

The Cardinals have a history of taking defenders and changing their position. They did it with Deone Bucannon, Haason Reddick and Isaiah Simmons. Do they see Collins more as an edge defender like Devon Kennard, who can set the edge, drop in coverage and get after the quarterback, or do they see him as Hicks’ replacement to pair with Simmons?

The potential pairing of Collins and Simmons for the next 5-10 years would be exciting. However, it would mean using yet another first-round pick on an inside linebacker. If used the other was as an outside linebacker, then the Cardinals would be using a first-round pick on a two-down edge defender, as he would come off the field when J.J. Watt slides over to the edge in passing downs.

Either way, as talented as he is, it doesn’t feel like the right use of the pick.

The draft is next Thursday.

