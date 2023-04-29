Cardinals select Syracuse CB Garrett Williams with 1st 3rd-round pick

The Arizona Cardinals made the first of three third-round picks on Friday on Day 2 of the NFL draft and went with a defensive player.

With the 72nd pick in the draft, they selected Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams. He is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in October.

