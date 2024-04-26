Cardinals select Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4

The first non-quarterback went to the Cardinals at No. 4, giving Kyler Murray a new No. 1 receiver.

After the Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams, the Commanders took quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Patriots picked quarterback Drake Maye, Arizona quickly sent in the name of Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4.

The selection was expected after Marquise Hollywood Brown departed in free agency, leaving Greg Dortch, Chris Moore, Michael Wilson and Zach Pascal as the top options in the wide receivers room.

Harrison, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, had -225 odds to be selected where he was. He is widely considered one of the top receiver prospects in any recent draft and one of the safest picks in this draft.

In three years at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 32 total touchdowns.