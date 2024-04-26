Cardinals select Missouri DL Darius Robinson No. 27 overall

The Arizona Cardinals, a year after making two first-round trades in the NFL draft, made none in the first round on Thursday. After selecting receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall, they used the 27th overall pick on Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

Robinson is 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds and played both the defensive interior and the edge for the Tigers.

He was a two-time captain and led the team with 8.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

He was voted the top performer at the Senior Bowl. he was first-team All-SEC in 2023.

The question is where the Cardinals view him playing. Will he play both the interior and the edge? Will he be a big edge?

If considered an interior guy, he is the fourth the team has added this offseason. In addition to re-signing L.J. Collier, they added new free agent defensive linemen Justin Jones, Bilal Nichols and Khyris Tonga.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire